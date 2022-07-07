Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.60

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 65910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.