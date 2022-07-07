Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.43 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of LEVI stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $17.01. 217,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,141. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $196,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,035.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,214 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 155,214 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,948 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 129,236 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $2,495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $2,478,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

