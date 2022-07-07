Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40-6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.50-$1.56 EPS.

LEVI stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.41. 5,645,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEVI. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $196,425.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,035.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,411 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 33,185 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 62,616 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,164 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 58,174 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 540.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,628 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 46,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

