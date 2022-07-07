Life Planning Partners Inc Buys 1,495 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,131,000 after acquiring an additional 805,836 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,950,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,714,000 after purchasing an additional 406,170 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,874,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,735,000 after purchasing an additional 221,309 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,447,000 after purchasing an additional 210,057 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 201,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

