Life Planning Partners Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Life Planning Partners Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $175.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $166.09 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.51.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.