Life Planning Partners Inc Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after buying an additional 1,205,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,944,000 after buying an additional 584,001 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 520,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 885,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

