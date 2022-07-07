Life Planning Partners Inc Sells 1,185 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Life Planning Partners Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $621,000.

TAIL stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34.

