Lightning Bitcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $110,747.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001282 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $110,747.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00027686 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00245710 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002242 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000940 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

