Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Lowered to $30.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 3.20.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 79.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

