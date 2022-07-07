LikeCoin Price Up 4.8% This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $2.14 million and $1,901.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,031,246 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

