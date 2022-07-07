Liquity (LQTY) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $75.95 million and approximately $900,629.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00004677 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.80 or 0.01291667 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00136920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00034219 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,021 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

