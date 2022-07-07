Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 385,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 12,206,058 shares.The stock last traded at $2.01 and had previously closed at $1.98.

LYG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.53) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.73) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. Analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 53,576 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 42,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.