Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Stock Holdings Increased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 605.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.53) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.73) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

NYSE LYG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.01. 386,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,206,058. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

