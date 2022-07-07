Loki (LOKI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,873.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,220.11 or 0.05845314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00027867 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00245703 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00624493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00075314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.72 or 0.00520863 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

