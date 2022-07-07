Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Price Target Cut to CHF 700 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 750 to CHF 700 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LZAGY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lonza Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 835 to CHF 702 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.75.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

OTCMKTS LZAGY traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $86.31.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.