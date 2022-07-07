Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $445.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.68 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 87.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 8.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Luxfer by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Luxfer by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

