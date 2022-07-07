MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 392,955 shares.The stock last traded at $46.09 and had previously closed at $44.44.

MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,085 shares of company stock valued at $872,069. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.