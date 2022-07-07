Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Bank of America

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on M. OTR Global cut shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE M opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.82.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

