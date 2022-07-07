Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.93

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.93 and traded as low as $6.50. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 9,575 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MJDLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

