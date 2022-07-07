MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $280,186.27 and approximately $324,326.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00129366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.24 or 0.00458175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033533 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

