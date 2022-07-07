MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.45

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.48. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 12,695 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of MamaMancini’s from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the first quarter worth $117,000. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MamaMancini’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMMB)
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, beef meat loaf, chicken parmesan, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Italian sauce; and other related meats and sauces.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MamaMancini’s (MMMB)
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.