MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.45

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.48. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 12,695 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of MamaMancini’s from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

MamaMancini’s ( OTCMKTS:MMMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. MamaMancini’s had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $13.85 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the first quarter worth $117,000. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, beef meat loaf, chicken parmesan, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Italian sauce; and other related meats and sauces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.