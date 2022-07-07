Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Trading 777.8% Higher

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 777.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. 56,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.79.
Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.
Read More
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Green World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Green World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.