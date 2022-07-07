Marquette Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 328.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

