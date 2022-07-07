Marquette Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 234.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.07.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.20 on Thursday, hitting $263.24. 40,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,880. The company has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.40 and its 200 day moving average is $274.37. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

