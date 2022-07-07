Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.60. 54,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.34. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

