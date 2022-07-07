Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 708 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.69. The stock had a trading volume of 35,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007,095. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

