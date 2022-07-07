Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $95.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTCH. Loop Capital began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of MTCH opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.60.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Match Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

