Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 277,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,994,817 shares.The stock last traded at $73.78 and had previously closed at $73.09.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLB. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $562,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 50,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

