McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,603 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,155,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 12,253 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,120.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

Shares of MCD opened at $251.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $185.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

