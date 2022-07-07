McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,729,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,518,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 22,044.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 279,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,281,000 after buying an additional 277,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after buying an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $323.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,531. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $186.61 and a 1 year high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,504 shares of company stock valued at $27,274,259. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

