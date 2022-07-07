Medifast (NYSE:MED) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) were down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $179.63 and last traded at $179.63. Approximately 126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 104,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MED shares. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.20 and a 200-day moving average of $185.48.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.03. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.79%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $57,723.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,521.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard acquired 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $78,980.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $19,900,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Medifast by 18.4% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 58.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

