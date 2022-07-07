Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 131.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.16. The stock had a trading volume of 145,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,218,941. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $235.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.