Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 92,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 586,050 shares.The stock last traded at $33.15 and had previously closed at $33.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIVO. StockNews.com downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $406,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,867,070.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,331.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 256,729 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 4.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 120.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.