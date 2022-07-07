MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 1,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,470,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.67.

About MetalNRG (LON:MNRG)

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

