Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Tops $0.0370 on Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $2.98 million and $44,687.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,414,267 coins and its circulating supply is 80,414,169 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

