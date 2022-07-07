Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Microsaic Systems shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 6,278,970 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of £4.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.11.
About Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS)
