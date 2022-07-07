Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Microsaic Systems shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 6,278,970 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of £4.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.11.

About Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS)

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.

