Milestone Resources Group Ltd Has $141.21 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 6.8% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd owned 0.07% of Accenture worth $141,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,583,000 after purchasing an additional 772,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 290,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,346,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,403,000 after buying an additional 302,484 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,728. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.71. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $174.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.