Milestone Resources Group Ltd Sells 2,157 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.9% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $40,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.11. The company had a trading volume of 244,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,899,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average of $114.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

