Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.48

Shares of Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 190691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.
Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of C$208.55 million and a PE ratio of 46.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.57.
About Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI)
Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
Read More
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.