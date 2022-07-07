Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.48

Shares of Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 190691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of C$208.55 million and a PE ratio of 46.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.57.

In related news, Director Doug Ramshaw purchased 52,500 shares of Minera Alamos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$27,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,658,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,529,111.

About Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI)

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

