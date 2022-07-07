Mint (CVE:MIT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. Mint shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 108,278 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22.
Mint Company Profile (CVE:MIT)
