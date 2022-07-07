Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $82.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.93. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $77.59 and a 12-month high of $106.97.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.