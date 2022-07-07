Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 27,946 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 615.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,946 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 303,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,737,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 34,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 649,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 130,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,051,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $92.30 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

