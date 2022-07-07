Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 201.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,656 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,143 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $83.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

