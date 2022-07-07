Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 18,650 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 638.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 80,052 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 69,206 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 44.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $4,651,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 7.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,782 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,898,000 after buying an additional 18,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Cowen raised their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.50. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $72.15.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

