Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 465.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,704,635,000 after purchasing an additional 86,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,678,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $169.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.39. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

