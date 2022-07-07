Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 111 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $334.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.78.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

