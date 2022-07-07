Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.50 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 119 ($1.44). Approximately 69,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 180,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.43).

The stock has a market capitalization of £129.66 million and a P/E ratio of 253.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.40.

About Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT)

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

