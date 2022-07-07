Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (CVE:MTB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 3500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00.
Mountain Boy Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MTB)
Featured Articles
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Boy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Boy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.