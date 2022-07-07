MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MRC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

MRC stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.36. 403,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.40 million, a P/E ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $13.44.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.48 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MRC Global by 25.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 107,714 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in MRC Global by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 43,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 19,511 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in MRC Global by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,790,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after buying an additional 179,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

