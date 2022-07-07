Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Up to $27.28

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.28, but opened at $28.49. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 12,323 shares traded.

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 2.60.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $89,266.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $267,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,204,359. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 177,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $6,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.